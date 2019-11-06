November 6, 2019 weather forecast

(Wednesday, November 6th 2019) Looks like a chilly, but pretty sunny Wednesday, but changes are ahead for Thursday with the first snow expected for all.

Wednesday will be chilly, but quiet with a pretty good deal of sun expected. Highs will be between 40 and 45 and it will be a bit brisk too.

We will be watching a system for Thursday and Thursday night. T

he track of the storm will ultimately dictate how much snow we see. At this time it appears this storm will be a fast mover and by the time the precipitation changes to all snow by the later afternoon and early evening the snow will be tapering quickly.

This should limit snow accumulations to a slushy coating to an inch or two for most, but across the higher terrain there could very well be upwards of 2 to 4 or 5 inches on the ground by midnight Thursday night.

Regardless how much snow falls Thursday/Thursday night it is going to turn blustery and very cold with highs only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s on Friday!

Wind chills on Friday will likely only be in the teens.

There could also be a little snow shower activity Friday off Lake Ontario, but it will not amount to much.





Wednesday: Chilly with some sun possible. Highs between 40 and 45. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clouding up with a little rain/snow possible towards Thursday morning. Lows near 35. Wind: Nearly calm.



Thursday: Some rain and snow changing to all snow by the late afternoon/early evening. An early high around 40, but temps will be falling back into and through the 30s during the afternoon. Wind: SW->NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Blustery with the coldest air of the season and there may be some lake effect snow showers/flurries around too. Highs near 30! Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

Saturday: Not as brisk, but still cold with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the low 30s once again.

Sunday: Breezy and a bit milder with some rain/snow showers are expected. Highs within a few degrees of 40.

Monday (Veterans Day): Brisk and cold with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Remaining unseasonably cold with a few more snow showers still possible. Highs near 30 again.