November 3rd weather forecast: Chilly and breezy

(Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020) Bundle up if you’re heading to the polls to vote Tuesday.

It’s still quite chilly and breezy.

But, any snow around in the morning tapers off pretty quicky.

A long stretch of dry begins Tuesday which should take us through the end of the week and even into the weekend. We warm things back up too.

Any snow showers from a clipper system Monday night quickly taper off and give way to some afternoon sun. The won’t hellp warm things up at all, however.

The cold air sticks around through Tuesday, Election Day, before we start to warm things back up again later in the week.

Starting Wednesday and lasting all the way through the weekend a very dry stretch of weather sets up.

Temperatures come up too with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low/mid 60s Wednesday and into the weekend!

Tuesday (Election Day): Mostly cloudy with some afternoon sun. Breezy. High near 40. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and quiet. Low around 30. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 60.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 60s.