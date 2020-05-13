Nourish New York aids in Owego food distribution drive

OWEGO, NY – The Nourish New York program also provided some of the food given away at a major distribution event Wednesday in Owego.

439 families from Tioga County received boxes of dairy, meats and produce from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The drive through distribution was scheduled for 10 to 1 outside Owego Elementary.

The Tioga United Way coordinated the event and recruited volunteers.

Nourish New York provided yogurt, milk, potatoes and apples.

Another community distribution is planned for Broome County residents in Windsor on Friday from 10 to noon.

You must preregister by calling 833-432-3663 or by following the link.