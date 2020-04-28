Norwich registered sex offender accused of a repeat offense

SYRACUSE, NY – A Norwich registered sex offender has been accused of once again sexually exploiting a child.

The US Attorney’s Office says 33 year-old Patrick Kain sexually abused a child under the age of 6 in February of last year for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Kain was previously convicted of having sexual contact with a child under 14 and had been deemed a level 1 sex offender, which meant he was a low risk to reoffend.

If found guilty of the recent charge, Kain could face a prison sentence of 25 to 50 years, and a $250,000 fine.

