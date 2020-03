NORWICH, NY – The Norwich Police Department arrested an individual Monday morning regarding a number of burglaries going back to July of 2019.

32 year-old Alexander Guzman of Norwich has been charged with eight counts of Burglary, two counts of Grand Larceny, two counts of Petit Larceny and six counts of Criminal Mischief.

He allegedly broke into a series of local businesses and churches, stealing items and damaging property.

Guzman was released with an appearance ticket.