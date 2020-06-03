Northside Grocery project gets a financial boost

BINGHAMTON, NY – The quest to finally bring a full service supermarket back to the Northside of Binghamton has received a major boost.

The end to the city’s most notorious food deserts may be near with the allocation of $150,000 in federal funds to the Northside Grocery.

The market is planned for the first floor of the Canal Plaza affordable housing project being constructed by the Binghamton Housing Authority on State Street.

The Northside Grocery will be operated by the Broome County Council of Churches and CHOW.

The grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission required a local match.

The Klee Foundation is providing the additional $150,000 to fund the 5,000 square foot market.

It’s slated to open in September or October.