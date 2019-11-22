Northern Rivers, an organization placing foster kids with families, expands

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization is making sure kids are home for the holidays, and the rest of the year.

Northern Rivers Family Services expanded its Binghamton office to better serve foster children and their caretakers in our area.

It’s now in space twice as large on Front Street next to the Health Department.

The Albany area-based organization matches 18 thousand kids in 35 counties per year.

Northern Rivers currently has 35 homes serving 50 children in Broome County.

The goal is to pair a foster child with the best fitting family.



It also trains adults who wish to become foster parents.

CEO Bill Gettman says it’s important that children stay in their community, even if they can’t stay in their home.

“But the short term answer is not to keep kids away from their families. Kids do best with their own families. So we try to prepare the kids to go back home, and we also work with our families, which is the other part. The natural family needs to be prepared to have their child back home, and we try to help them deal with the situation that lead to the removal,” says Gettman.

Northern Rivers is holding a fall harvest fest tomorrow from 11-3 where guests can tour the new offices.

The Ross Park Zoo Mobile will also be present.

Gettman says that anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can visit Northern Rivers dot org.