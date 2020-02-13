North Carolina man sentenced for rape of a young girl in Town of Union and Conklin

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a young girl on multiple occasions.

38 year-old Raymond Hansel of Gaston County, North Carolina, was convicted of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child and three rape charges for having sex with a girl under the age of 13.

The crimes took place in 2018, over the course of less than 3 months in the Towns of Union and Conklin.

Hansel fled to North Carolina where he was arrested in July of 2018.

A Broome County jury found him guilty last October.