North Carolina man found guilty of child rape in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – A North Carolina man could spend decades in prison after being found guilty of raping a young girl on multiple occasions.

38 year-old Raymond Hansel of Gaston County, North Carolina, was convicted of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child and three rape charges for having sex with a girl under the age of 13.

The crimes took place in 2018, over the course of less than 3 months in the Towns of Union and Conklin.

Hansel fled to North Carolina where he was arrested in July of last year.

He faces 25 years in prison for each rape charge, and 25 to life for Assault of a Child when he’s sentenced in January.

