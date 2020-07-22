Nonprofit organization teams up with law firm to file suit against Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY – A conservative Christian nonprofit organization has teamed up with an Atlanta law firm to file suit against Binghamton University after a speech by a conservative economist on campus was shut down by protesters.

The Alliance Defending Freedom along with King and Spalding attorneys are suing BU President

Harvey Stenger alleging that university officials helped an antagonistic mob disrupt the event and silence renowned economist Art Laffer.

Laffer had been invited to speak on campus by the school’s College Republicans and Young America’s Foundation.

However, progressive activists began shouting down Laffer shortly after his speech began and university police ushered him from the room for his own safety.

The ADF alleges that BU had prior knowledge of the protesters plans and should have taken steps to ensure that Laffer was allowed to speak.

The university released a statement calling freedom of speech fundamental to its core mission and saying that all have a right to express their beliefs.

BU says it acted consistent with that mission and that it will respond to the lawsuit accordingly.