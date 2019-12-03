Nobel Prize winner Stan Whittingham off to Sweden to collect prize

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University Professor Stan Whittingham is preparing to fly to Sweden tomorrow to collect his Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

Whittingham is one of three men being recognized for their individual roles in inventing and developing the lithium ion battery, which powers consumer electronics like smart phones and laptops as well as electric cars.

During his 10-day stay, he’ll conduct more TV interviews, visit both high schools and a university, deliver his formal lecture and then attend the ceremony in which each laureate is honored.

The following day, Whittingham and his wife and the other honorees will enjoy a smaller reception with the King of Sweden at his palace.

Whittingham says the roughly 2 months since the award was announced have been a whirlwind.

“Last few days have been a slight lull, but it’s now going to go back up again for the next 10 days. Then, I hope to relax and hide for Christmas and New Year with the family and get some sunshine,” says Whittingham.

Whittingham is bringing a group of more than a dozen friends and family as well as Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger and his wife and other BU staff members.

The ceremony takes place next Tuesday at 10:30 AM Eastern and will be live streamed.

BU is planning a watch party in the Center of Excellence Building that is free and open to the public.