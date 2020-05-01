No unnecessary travel ban lifted for Broome County, additional updates around the area

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has offered its non-essential employees a voluntary furlough to help address the county’s budget crisis.

County Executive Jason Garnar acknowledged the offer which was sent to workers today.

Those who accept and are approved would be out on unemployment from May 11th through July 31st, the date when the additional $600 in federal benefits are set to expire.

On the 6 week anniversary of Garnar’s declaration of a state of emergency, the County Exec did have some positive news.

He’s decided to allow one of his emergency orders to expire.

“We still ask that you stay at home whenever you can to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public as required by New York State. But, effective today, the no unnecessary travel order is lifted in Broome County,” says Garnar.

The county is now requiring all visitors to what few county facilities remain open to wear facial coverings when entering.

Garnar says he has been in regular contact with fellow county leaders in the 8 county region that makes up the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council to make certain that they are all meeting the Governor’s 12 point check list to be able to reopen their economies.

Garnar says he’s confident that they’ll be ready by May 11th.

He also says he held a Zoom meeting with local school superintendents today.

Garnar says they are still awaiting guidance from the state as to what social distancing and face mask requirements will be in place should they be ready to reopen in the Fall.