No spike in COVID-19 cases following Binghamton protests

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two weeks after over a thousand people gathered for a large scale protest in Binghamton, county health officials are not seeing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases that many had feared.

In fact, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the lowest number of active cases in the county, 53, since April 2nd.

Garnar says that although most protesters wore masks during a march and rally on May 31st, there was still a concern about the spread of the virus due to the large crowd.

He says the drop in cases despite the gatherings shows that high school graduation ceremonies larger than 150 people can take place safely.

“I really implore the Governor, this is the Governor’s decision, I really implore the Governor. I’ve written a letter to him. We’ve talked about this in the Control Room meetings. We implore him, look at the data, look what’s happened. We can do this safely. We can give the graduation to our seniors and families, the graduation that they deserve,” says Garnar.

Garnar says many school districts, including Binghamton, have decided to split seniors into many separate groups in order to remain within the 150 person limit.