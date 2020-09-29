No injuries in Whitney Point bus crash

WHITNEY POINT – Whitney Point school children are safe after the bus they were riding to school in was rear-ended.

New York State Police say 14 students, the driver, and the bus aide were all okay after an Acura sedan rear-ended the bus on State Route 11 near Route 26.

The Acura sedan sustained the most damage, but the driver was uninjured.

A child passenger in the car was checked by E-M-S, but was not taken to a medical facility.

The school children were moved to another bus and taken to school.