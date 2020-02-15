No deal between Trump and Cuomo involving Green Light Law

WASHINGTON, D.C – Governor Cuomo met with President Trump at the White House yesterday to resolve differences over New York’s recently enacted Green Light Law.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the closed door meeting between the President and the Governor.

It appears there’s no deal.

After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo met with President Trump Thursday afternoon at the White House.

The Governor is trying to negotiate a truce, in the battle over New York’s new drivers license law.

{*** Governor Andrew Cuomo, NY ***} I’m cooperating – will now stop doing what you’re doing.

In retaliation for the New York law which allows undocumented immigrants to get drivers licenses, and bars the state DMV from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The President ordered an end to Trusted Traveler programs for NY residents, they allow travelers to speed through immigration and customs at airports and ports of entry.

Governor Cuomo talked to CNN before the meeting.

{ON CAM} Cuomo says this is all about politics and pushing the administration’s immigration agenda…

But Ken Cuccinelli, the Acting Deputy Secretary with the Department of Homeland Security says it’s about public safety and national security.

{*** Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department Homeland Security ***} the response we made is not related to them giving illegal immigrants licenses that is a common misconception.

The reason DHS took the steps it did because of the blocking of information flowing whether people are illegal or legal – it’s simply to know who’s in front of you.

Neither the governor, nor the President talked to reporters at the White House.

But a DHS spokesman called the meeting “productive”.