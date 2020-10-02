No change for Binghamton University as virus cases climb

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, a spokesman for Binghamton University says the school is already following all necessary safety protocols, allowing employees to work from home as appropriate.

BU says Garnar’s stay-at-home request doesn’t affect those still working on campus as the university has instituted reduced density with social distancing and mask usage.

Yesterday, surveillance testing at the school turned up 5 new positive cases bringing the university to 40 total cases since last Saturday.

Governor Cuomo has set a limit of 100 positive cases over a 2 week period before a SUNY school needs to transition to fully remote instruction.

