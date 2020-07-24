No Burn Broome rally scheduled for Saturday

ENDICOTT, NY – Opponents of a proposed lithium ion recycling facility in Endicott are continuing to pressure authorities by holding a rally and march Saturday.

No Burn Broome is holding a protest Saturday against the plan to have SungEel S-M-C-C begin a lithium ion battery recycling operation on the Huron Campus.

The group says the plant would produce harmful carcinogens in the air.

SungEel President Danish Mir says he is baffled by some of the ideas the group is putting forward, saying they are not accurate.

He says the company hoped it could help bring Endicott back to prominence after some unfortunate events in previous years, including the drastic reduction of IBM.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says recycling batteries could be an ideal alternative to some manufacturing processes the village has had in the past.

The protest and march Saturday will begin at 11:30 AM at the Logan baseball field on Watson Boulevard.