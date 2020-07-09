Nips Park Ave Saloon customer tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Health Department is issuing a warning for a bar on the Southside.

Nip’s Park Ave Saloon had a person visit the establishment on July 6th who tested positive for the virus some time later.

The health department says that anyone who was in Nip’s between 6:30 P-M and 8 that Monday evening self-quarantine through July 20th.

Nip’s, which remains open for dine in and takeout posted to its Facebook page yesterday that it does everything it can to keep the facility sanitized.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News