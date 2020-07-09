Nips Park Ave Saloon customer tests positive for COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Health Department is issuing a warning for a bar on the Southside.

Nip’s Park Ave Saloon had a person visit the establishment on July 6th who tested positive for the virus some time later.

The health department says that anyone who was in Nip’s between 6:30 P-M and 8 that Monday evening self-quarantine through July 20th.

Nip’s, which remains open for dine in and takeout posted to its Facebook page yesterday that it does everything it can to keep the facility sanitized.