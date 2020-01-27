Nick Libous announces Assembly run

BINGHAMTON, NY – Angelino isn’t the only man looking to replace Crouch, Nick Libous formally announced his candidacy earlier today.

This will be the second attempt at the 122nd District seat by the son of the late State Senator Tom Libous.

Two years ago, the younger Libous lost the GOP primary to Crouch and then was beaten badly by Crouch in the general election when he ran as a Conservative.

Since then, Libous says he’s built up considerable support from his neighbors, and current and former elected officials.

He says it’s time for new leadership and that he’s not just running on his father’s name recognition.

“I am very proud of the work my father did. I think he was very prolific in creating jobs in our area, bringing back funding and programs. But, this is about Nick. I want the voters to know that. Nick is ready to fight for this community and that’s exactly what I’m ready to do. I have it in my heart and I’m going to work hard to do it,” says Libous.

Libous plans to seek the Republican and Conservative nominations.

He says he wants to address a lack of jobs and opportunities in our area.

And, as a survivor of Lyme Disease, he’d like to see the state spend more money addressing the disease.

Local energy activist Vic Furman of Chenango Forks tells NewsChannel 34 that he is also planning to run for the seat.

From Libous:

Libous supports repealing bail reform and the green light law, the law that allows illegal immigrants to obtain drivers licenses. He also believes in easing regulations that make it impossible for local businesses to grow & thrive and providing greater funding to combat the opioid epidemic.

Libous, a life-long resident of the state’s Southern Tier, is a graduate of Binghamton High School, SUNY Broome and SUNY Cortland. He is currently the Vice President of Wireless Construction Solutions, a company Nick and his family founded in 2008.

He also serves as a board member of the Southern Tier Lyme Support Group leading the charge in the fight against Lyme disease and other tick born illnesses. “As someone suffering from Lyme disease, I understand the need in our community and our State to fight this epidemic, and we need to fight it now. It is not a Republican or Democrat issue, it is an issue that affects all walks of life”.

“I recognize the value and importance of public service and am confident I can make a difference in the state Assembly. We have a lot of work to do, with my experience in management, job creation and running my family’s small business, I know I am up to the challenge,” Libous said.

The 122nd Assembly district includes residents in Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego County’s.