Next COVID-19 relief package still up in the air

WASHINGTON DC – Negotiations continue between Senate leaders and the Trump Administration on what will go into the next COVID relief package.

The House has already passed its version of the legislation, and House Democratic leaders say the Senate needs to catch up.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright has the latest.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} The House and Senate are pretty far apart in terms of their priorities…

But New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says — with negotiations underway he’s optimistic House Democrats’ priorities will be addressed in the next covid relief package.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} how do we help those folks that are still unemployed, how do we get help to our state and local governments so they’re not forced to make devastating cuts

Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin says lawmakers must also address the lack of testing supplies and personal protective equipment.

{***Congressman Jim Langevin, D/RI *** } Our healthcare workers are still saying they’re facing PPE shortages…

Congressman David Cicilline of Rhode Island says — the House-passed HEROES Act already addressed those key issues.

{Congressman David Cicilline, D/RI} We put almost a trillion dollars of aid to cities and states so that in the middle of this pandemic they won’t be forced to lay people off who are on the frontlines protecting us.

But Senate Republicans have rejected the House’s proposal.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} This is going to be something really negotiated through the White House and the Senate.

New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed says there is much common ground.

But he says the new bill must revamp the federal unemployment subsidy which at $600 a week is paying some workers more to stay home than they’d make on the job.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} Assist people during the difficult times but in no way should financially disincentivize you to return to work.

And lawmakers in both parties have signaled support for more direct payments to Americans, but how much money and who will receive it is still up in the air.