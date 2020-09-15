NewsChannel 34 hires new General Manager, Tina Castano

BINGHAMTON, NY – NewsChannel 34 is celebrating new leadership.

Nexstar Media Group has announced that Tina Castano is the new Vice President and General Manager for the New York Southern Tier station groups.

Castano is responsible for the day-to-day operations of both WIVT, our ABC affiliate, and WBGH, our NBC.

A native of New York City, Castano has extensive history in the broadcast industry, most recently in Providence, Rhode Island.

However, she has a very personal connection to our area having received her undergraduate degree from Binghamton University.

“I spent 4 incredible years of my life here, made incredible friends for life, as well as I’ve taken nuggets of learning that have shaped me professionally. So, for me, it’s just wonderful to be back here,” says Castano.

Castano says she’s excited to expand upon NewsChannel 34’s broadcast and digital offerings and strengthen our many partnerships in the community.

She replaces longtime Vice President and General Manager John Birchall who recently retired after more than 3 decades of leadership.