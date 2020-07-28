Newark Valley man shot for pointing shotgun at State Trooper

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK VALLEY – A Newark Valley man is in stable condition after he was shot a a State Trooper responding to a domestic incident.

New York State Police say a 19-year veteran of the force shot 22 year-old Nathaniel Gaylord after Gaylord allegedly pointed a shotgun at police.

Troopers were responding to a domestic dispute on Chamberlain Road in Newark Valley and believe Gaylord had already fired his weapon before they arrived.

Police say Gaylord refused to drop the shotgun.

He’s currently at Wilson Hospital in stable condition.

