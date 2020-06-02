Newark Valley holds drive-thru graduation celebration

NEWARK VALLEY – Newark Valley High School sent its graduating class off with a drive-thru celebration yesterday.

Beginning at three, cars filed down one-by-one in front of the high school as every student was individually announced.

They would stop at each of the five tents set up where they received goodie bags, shirts, any awards won during the school year, as well as their caps and gowns.

Then, seniors could get out of their cars and take a picture in their graduation regalia.

Senior Class Advisor Katie Brindisi says this was the best way the school could think of to honor their hard-working seniors.

“We wanted to celebrate the seniors. But, obviously, we can’t do it in ways we normally would. So, we put together this celebration to celebrate their accolades, their accomplishments, and just have some fun,” says Brindisi.

While the seniors were showered with many gifts yesterday, one thing they were not handed were their diplomas.

Brindisi says students will receive those at a separate ceremony to be scheduled at a later time.