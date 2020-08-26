New Youth and Community Center planned for Columbus Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new community center will soon be in the works for a local park.

Columbus Park in Downtown Binghamton is looking to add a youth and community center next year.

The project is expected to cost 4 to 5 million dollars and is expected to include a gym, community rooms, a commercial kitchen, a locker area and a range of programming.

The center is not related to Binghamton Mayor Rich David’s Columbus Park Improvement Project, which is a $500,000 project looking to add to amenities to the park for the age demographic of 12 to 16.