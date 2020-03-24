New York’s cases are expected to increase

ALBANY, NY – The rate of increase of coronavirus cases in New York State is doubling every three days according to Governor Cuomo.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on when he’s now saying the ‘apex’ may hit.

((Corina Cappabianca)) The Governor says that there are more than 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State.

And, he believes that the ‘apex’ could be in two to three weeks.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) This whole discussion all along has been how fast does the rate of increase spread? And, can we spread the rate of increase? We’re not slowing it and it is accelerating on its own.

Earlier the state had anticipated a need for 110,000 hospital beds.

But now he says the need could be 140,000

And, there’s a need for 40,000 ICU beds.

The Governor says those numbers are ‘astronomical’ and ‘troubling.’

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) When you spike the increase in cases, it accelerates the apex to a point where it could be as close as 14 to 21 days.

Again, he said the biggest need remains ventilators.

7,000 have been obtained, but 30,000 are still needed.

The state will also be experimenting by putting two patients on the same ventilator with different tubes.

In addition to calling on the federal government to enact the Defense Production Act to require companies produce ventilators, he wants the fed’s 20,000 stockpile of ventilators.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) I’m not asking for the 20,000 ventilators and they stay in New York and they live in New York and they change their residence. As soon as we finish with the ventilators, then you move them to the next part of the country that has the critical problem.

((Corina Cappabianca))

FEMA will also be sending New York 400 ventilators, but the Governor says that’s far from enough.