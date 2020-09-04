New York’s 22nd Congressional District Endorsements

BINGHAMTON, NY – The candidates for New York’s 22nd Congressional District are touting some recent endorsements.

Republican challenger, Claudia Tenney, has received the backing of the union that represents workers at Remington Arms in Herkimer County.

The endorsement came as no surprise as Tenney is a staunch gun rights advocate and longtime supporter of the firearms manufacturer.

Somewhat unexpected is the support Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi is receiving from the US Chamber of Commerce which has typically backed Republicans.

The Chamber says Brindisi’s leadership in Congress will help to restore economic growth and expand opportunities.