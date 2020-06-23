New Yorkers vote in primary election

ALBANY, NY – There’s no doubt the pandemic has impacted the way state and federal primary elections are conducted today, but will some of the measures that state and local boards have taken continue for the November election, or other elections to come?

This year New York’s state and federal primary elections are the same day.

Sarah Goff with Common Cause New York says right now New York voters have more options to vote than ever between early voting, expanded absentee options and voting on election day.

((Sarah Goff, Common Cause New York Deputy Director)) We fully anticipate this trend at least in New York to continue through the remainder of 2020 because obviously things are moving in the right direction in New York State as a whole, but who knows where we’ll be in November and so we hope to offer voters the same menu of options come you know the fall.

New York held its first early voting period in November.

According to an unofficial count from the State Board of Elections, about 93-thousand New Yorkers took advantage of early voting for the current election.

That allowed voters the potential to avoid a crowd at the polls on primary day.

((John Conklin, NYS Board of Elections Director of Public Information)) shifting a significant portion of the electorate onto absentee ballots will have a significant impact in terms of showing results but in terms of running the election as well. The local boards worked extremely well in some very difficult times.

((Sarah Goff, Common Cause New York Deputy Director))our hope is that local boards will help preserve and build on the infrastructure that they’ve rapidly pulled together this cycle for the November election and beyond.

Statewide polls close at 9pm tonight, but we likely won’t know the official results for races for a couple of weeks due to the number of mail in ballots.