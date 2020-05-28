New York State’s unemployment numbers for April 2020 spike compared to last year

NEW YORK STATE – As expected, the unemployment rate shot up in April as Greater Binghamton followed a trend seen across most of the state.

The New York State Department of Labor has released preliminary unemployment data for April of this year and last.

Binghamton saw its unemployment rate jump to 15% for this April as opposed to 4.2% last year.
The state as a whole went up to 14.5%, while Elmira rose to 15.9 and Ithaca increased to 10.1.

The state lost more than 1.8 million private sector jobs year-to-year.

