New York State’s handling of nursing homes remains a major debate

ALBANY, NY – The state’s handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic remains a major debate.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what some say can be done moving forward to increase protection, especially in the event of a second wave.

One issue that’s been brought up is the state order in March requiring nursing homes to re-admit covid positive patients. It was changed in March.

But, the Governor was asked if he regrets that order today.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) I understand the politics on the issue. I understand what the Republicans say on the issue. It’s not a coincidence that this is primarily an argument put forth by Republicans.

The Governor has maintained the state was following CDC guidance.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay says it’s not just a republican issue.

((Will Barclay, NYS Assembly Minority Leader)) I don’t know how you can call it a Republican issue. Obviously we’re concerned. New York had about 6,000 nursing home deaths out of a population on 100,000. Other states like California and Florida, Florida which never implemented that had a much lower fatality rate. California which had that order in place and realized how crazy it was and pulled it back.

Nursing home advocates say to be prepared in the event of a second wave or resurgence, having enough PPE and testing is crucial, and that the old directive was implemented at a time when there was a fear that hospitals could be overrun by covid patients and need more bed space.

((Stephen Hanse, NYSHFA President and CEO)) I think moving forward there’s a recognition now that understanding the the virus as we understand it going back to the potential for people to be infected and not present symptoms and that really understanding that the men and women that we care for are the most vulnerable and we need to take every precaution that’s reasonable to safeguard their health and well being, i think in the future that type of directive would not be implemented and put in place.

Barclay says that he would like to see legislative hearings on the issue.