New York State to provide 25 million dollars to food banks

ALBANY, NY – The Coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on New York’s economy with the state still ‘on Pause.’

Our Capitol Correspondent Corina Cappabianca has the latest on where things stand and where the state is helping out.

The virus has affected so many areas of the economy.

The state has paid out billions in unemployment benefits.

And the demand at food banks continues to rise.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’re seeing a tremendous demand in food banks, which is predictable in some ways, but the numbers are very very high.

According to the Governor’s Office the need at food banks in upstate New York has gone up 40 to 60%.

Now the state is committing 25 million dollars in emergency funding to food banks and providers impacted.

Another sector hurting is dairy farms.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Because the markets are so roiled, some farm cooperatives are actually dumping milk because the market can’t consume it.

The Governor announced the state will partner with those producers to process and distribute products to food banks in need.

He says the state will also work with industries that use milk to make products and get it to food banks.

A statement from the New York Farm Bureau’s president supports the move saying in part:

“Governor Cuomo provided some much-needed good news today for the state’s farmers and our partners looking to feed fellow New Yorkers in need…”

Another bid issue is unemployment. The Governor’s Secretary said as of Friday the state had paid out more than 3 billion dollars in unemployment benefits.

The Governor was asked if New York has the money to continue to pay them out as the coronavirus continues and the claims keep coming in.

He had this to say:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) No. That’s why the federal government has to provide funding. Because we don’t have the money.

Going back to the food bank issue- the state is also asking philanthropies to help with food bank donations.

Those interested in helping can email COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.