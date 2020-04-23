New York State to launch investigation into nursing homes

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo announced a formal investigation into nursing homes at his Thursday morning briefing.

The investigation will be conducted with the Attorney General and the New York State Department of Health to make sure all homes are complying with the COVID-19 rules and regulations put in place by the state.

The rules are as follows:

No outside visitors

All homes must have adequate PPE and conduct temperature checks

COVID-19 residents must be placed in separate quarantine

There must be a separate staff for COVID-19 residents

The home must transfer any residents they cannot care for

The families of COVID-19 patients must be notified within 24 hours of the resident testing positive

Readmit COVID-19 patients only if they can properly care for them, if not they will need to trasfer,

Any facility that is found not complying with the rules will be fined up to $10,000, and/or they may lose their license.