New York State Senator James Seward announces return of cancer

New York State Senator James Seward (R-51 Dist) has announced a medical setback and that he will be taking some time to undergo treatment.

Seward issued the following statement Wednesday:

“I have recently been advised by my physicians that the cancer I first experienced in 2016 has recurred.

“My physicians have recommended a series of treatments over the next several weeks that will limit my availability and curtail my normal, active district schedule. While I will be taking some time to concentrate on getting better, my offices will remain open and my capable staff will continue to assist constituents with their state-related needs.

“I look forward to completion of my treatment protocol and returning shortly to serve the good people of the 51st Senatorial District as we anticipate the start of the new legislative session.”

Seward’s District includes portions of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties.