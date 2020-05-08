New York State Senator Fred Akshar eager to reopen Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Senator Fred Akshar wants to see Greater Binghamton get back to work.

In a detailed letter sent to Governor Cuomo today, Akshar pointed out how Broome County has met New York State standards and the Governor’s guidelines.

The letter says that our area’s hospital bed availability is more than twice what the guidelines require, and that Greater Binghamton has seen a steady decline in both fatalities and hospitalizations over the past 14 days.

Akshar says its time to let the Southern Tier take care of itself.

“People here in the Southern Tier are smart. They understand that social distancing is important. They understand that washing your hands is important. They understand that wearing a face mask is important. We should be able to make those decisions on the local level so we can all get back to work and we can continue to try to thrive and prosper,” says Akshar.

The Senator says he wants businesses in the area to start reopening by May 15th if they have met requirements for safe exchanges between workers and consumers, and have readily available PPE.