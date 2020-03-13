New York State Senator Fred Akshar cancels town hall meeting

BINGHAMTON, NY – A town hall meeting set for tonight has been postponed due to the threat of the virus hitting Broome County.

State Senator Fred Akshar says the move is made out of an abundance of caution due to the increasing threat of the arrival of COVID-19.

The Senator is confident that all New York representatives are on the same page on how to deal with the crisis that the disease has created.

He says he thinks everyone is doing their job in making everyone safe.

“I think that the New York State Department of Health and the local departments of health are communicating effectively. They are in contact with one another, and in terms of addressing the virus, and in terms of containing the virus, I think everyone is in lockstep with one another,” says Akshar.

Akshar says New York has the ability to handle adversity and come out better than ever.