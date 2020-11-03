New York State Senate Democrats look to take “supermajority”

ALBANY, NY – New York State Senate Democrats only need to pick up an additional two seats in this election to attain what’s called a “supermajority.”

That would mean that they have 2/3rds of the seats in that chamber.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca joins us now on how that could shape the state legislature.

If the Democrats are able to gain those seats in the Senate, the legislature would have the ability to override the Governor’s future vetoes.

And, that would give them more leverage when it comes to the negotiating process.

((Michael Gianaris, Deputy Senate Majority Leader)) A couple years ago nobody would thought we’d be this close, but we’ve managed in 2018 to achieve a historic majority, the largest Democratic Majority in over a century in New York.

And, with several retirement announcements from current Senate Republicans this year, some races have no incumbent.

((Michael Gianaris, Deputy Senate Majority Leader)) What we’re feeling most optimistic about now are the Upstate cities, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, simply presenting great pickup opportunities for us there are districts that were formerly held by Republicans who had some personal popularity but our democratic districts by registration and now if you wave of retirements on the Republican side, our candidates have a better shot at winning.

Meanwhile Republicans are hoping to take back some seats as well.

Senator Jim Tedisco says “he doesn’t even want to think of a supermajority.”

((James Tedisco, NYS Senate Republican)) They already have a majority in both houses. They have the Governor’s. And, the promises they’ve made for Upstate New York have not been fulfilled.

Senator Gianaris says he’s not sure that the legislature would need to override a veto, but that it would give Democrats a better position to advance their goals

((Michael Gianaris, Deputy Senate Majority Leader)) What tends to happen is when bills are negotiated the mere fact that that possibility exists changes everybody’s posture at the negotiating table.

((James Tedisco, NYS Senate Republican)) We’re going too far to the left, we’re going off the cliff. We have to have a carveout for economic development and job creation.

New York State Assembly Democrats already have a supermajority.

Senate Democrats currently hold 40 of the 63 seats.