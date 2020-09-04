New York State schools to populate their own COVID-19 dashboards

NEW YORK – As schools prepare to open, Governor Cuomo says they must populate a state-supported COVID-19 dashboards.

The Governor announced yesterday that schools must provide the number of people who test positive for the virus and update it each day.

The dashboard, which will be live next Wednesday, is meant to give parents and students updated data on COVID cases in their districts.

Daily testing reports will be sent to the Department of Health which will manage the information.

Links to the dashboard must also be posted on each district’s website.