New York State reminds families of P-EBT cards

New York State is reaching out to families who haven’t used special Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards that were issued to them.

The P-EBT cards began arriving in the mail this Fall loaded with $420 to pay for food at stores that accept them.

They were sent to all students who receive free lunch at their school as a means of replacing the meals that were lost in the Spring due to the pandemic.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began sending texts this week to families who were issued cards but hadn’t begun using them.

For more information, go to OTDA.NY.gov.