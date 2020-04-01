New York State numbers, April 1st

BINGHAMTON, NY – As the case numbers rise, Broome County now has a fourth death.

This fatality was a man in his 70’s who died at Lourdes Hospital.



County Executive Jason Garnar reported 41 positive COVID-19 cases in the county today, as opposed to yesterday’s 37.

Out of the positive cases, 12 are hospitalized and 145 people are in mandatory quarantine.

26 tests are still pending, while the death toll has risen to 4.



Governor Cuomo’s office is reporting that New York State now has 83,712 positive cases, up 7,917.



Chenango County is now at 26 cases, with Delaware County at 20 according to the Governor.

Tioga County remains at 7.