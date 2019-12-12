New York State looking to extend ban on e-cigarettes

ALBANY, NY – New York State’s Public Health and Health Planning Council voted Wednesday to extend its ban on flavored e-cigarettes even though the prohibition has yet to go into effect.



Vaping industry representatives successfully got a court restraining order as they challenge the ban.



NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca explains why the council took action.

In September, Governor Cuomo signed off on an executive action to ban flavored e-cigarettes following reports of vaping illnesses.

But, due to a court stay on the ban, it hasn’t been enforced.

Vape owners say despite the order, business has slowed.

((Mike Kruger, NYS Vapor Association)) As of late we are seeing the adult smokers come in and make the transition, but it’s been very challenging to get through the last couple months.

The current ban, though not in effect, will expire later this week.

But, the Public Health and Health Planning Council has plans to vote on an extension Thursday.

In a statement a spokesperson with the Department of Health said:

“The alarming youth e-cigarette usage numbers speak for themselves…”



And, that:



“…The Public Health and Health Planning Council agenda reflects the need to ensure that this important emergency regulation will be in place and in effect if the flavor ban is upheld by the courts…”

Meanwhile the Vapor Technology Association’s Executive Director says New York State:



“… is going to waste more taxpayer dollars and create a bigger public health crisis by driving people back to combustible cigarettes or to illegal sales in a new and larger black market.”

While the council discussed adding menthol-flavored vapes to the ban, it ultimately chose not to.