New York State legislature discusses rent relief

One state bill is the ‘Emergency Rent Relief Act of 2020.’

It would direct 100 million dollars from the federal CARES Act to be used towards rental assistance.

((Brian Kavanagh, NYS Senator)) It is a program that will pay rent for April, May, June and July to the extent that people who were low income before this crisis and during this crisis are burdened by their rent meaning they’re paying more than 30 percent of their income in rent.

Meanwhile some groups like Citizen Action say that rent should be ‘canceled.’

Senator Brian Kavanagh is also supporting a proposal for 100 billion dollars nationally in rental and housing assistance, with 10 billion dollars going towards New York.

((Brian Kavanagh, NYS Senator)) That is 100 times the amount of money we’re talking about today. And that would allow us to pass a much broader, comprehensive approach to this problem.

((Jacquelyn Simone, Coalition for the Homeless Policy Analyst)) We really need to get the federal funding right now so that we’re able to craft programs and policies that can help people who are already homeless get back into housing and also prevent what could be a devastating tsunami of newly homeless households given the economic disruption from COVID.

Senate Republicans also proposed an amendment today that would have allocated $100 million of CARES Act funding for nursing homes to have more ‘testing, PPE, and staffing.’

It was rejected.