New York State legislative session two days away, what are the pressing issues?

ALBANY, NY -The start of New York state’s legislative session is just two days away.

And, the Governor is acknowledging some changes should be made to bail reform.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more from GOP Chair Nick Langworthy on that and some of his other priorities.

<((Nick Langworthy, NYGOP Chair))

Over the last six days we have read numerous stories of criminals who have committed violent crimes only to be instantly released with a slip of paper asking them to return for a future court date.

As lawmakers head into session a top priority for Republicans is to repeal and “start over” when it comes to bail reform.

((Nick Langworthy, NYGOP Chair))

First and foremost you start with judicial discretion, putting that back in the process and narrowing what is a bail free scenario. Were there things that should have been fixed? Of course there were.

Today Governor Cuomo had this to say about the bail reform law:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

There’s no doubt this is still a work in progress and there are other changes that have to be made. Again, it’s literally 3 or 4 days the legislature comes back next year and we’re going to work on it because there are consequences that we have to adjust for.

((Nick Langworthy, NYGOP Chair))

I heard that the Governor today said this is a work in progress. No this is a failure in progress. This is an epic failure in progress.

Another priority for the GOP is addressing the 6 billion dollar budget gap.

But, Republicans still have other issues to deal with including several GOP senators not seeking re-election.



And, on New Year’s Eve Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb was arrested on drunk driving charges.



With him leaving the leadership role one name has been thrown around as a replacement.

((Nick Langworthy, NYGOP Chair))

I do not have a vote in the conference. Will Barclay is a very good friend. I hear he’d done quite well in his vote counting and I would very much look forward to working with him if the members elect him tomorrow.