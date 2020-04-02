New York State lawmakers still working to pass the budget

ALBANY, NY – Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, New York State lawmakers are still working to pass a budget for the new fiscal year.

And, they’re past their deadline.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what’s in it.

This year lawmakers dealt with uncertainty over revenue due to the coronavirus.

And, with the need for social distancing they also took to remote voting this year.

But, even with all of that many of the Governor’s policy proposals were included in the budget.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) They said we have a lot of needs, there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed. And they stepped up to the plate and they did it.

Governor Andrew Cuomo praising the state legislature for their work on the state budget during the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislative chambers had mostly empty chairs and desks during budget votes that were taken remotely this year.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You can put that budget against any budget that I have done in any normal year and it would be a great budget. That is was done this year is really extraordinary.

Meanwhile Senator Patrick Gallivan says there should have been more transparency.

He tweeted: “There was little time to review the various bills or to ask questions, let alone to debate the content.”

Included in this year’s budget: measures like the legalization of gestational surrogacy, the approval of escooters and ebikes and the banning of flavored e-cigarettes.

Environmental issues were agreed on in including the 3 billion dollar Restore Mother Nature Bond Act to be put on a ballot for voters, and 500 million dollars towards the Clean Water Infrastructure Act.

A statement from NYPIRG spokesperson Liz Moran says:

“In the face of the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, New Yorkers can rest easier knowing state elected officials have made important strides to protect the environment and public health in the state budget.

One major policy that was left out: recreational marijuana legalization.

There are also tweaks to bail reform.

Supporters wanted no changes and others wanted more judge’s discretion.

The Governor’s Secretary says there are additional crimes that are bail eligible.

(Melissa DeRosa, Governor’s Secretary)) I believe the effective date is 90 days from now. So it takes into account the current circumstance that we find ourselves in.

There were 115 crimes that we moved to be alternate to bail eligible, so things like remote tracking and treatment and other things.

Also important to note that the comptroller has released the delayed paychecks to the 120-thousand state workers that were affected.