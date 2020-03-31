New York State latest numbers, March 31

NEW YORK – The number of COVID-19 cases is still on the rise in Broome County.

The county now sits at 37 cases, up from yesterday’s 32.

Out of the positive cases, 12 are hospitalized and 141 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Only 33 tests are pending, with the death total remaining at 3.



Governor Cuomo’s office is reporting high numbers for the state, with today’s total at 75,795, a 9,298 case increase from yesterday’s 66,497.

Chenango County is now at 19 cases, with Delaware County at 16 according to the Governor.

Tioga County is now at 7.