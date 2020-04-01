NEW YORK – New York State is releasing inmates held on parole violations from county jails across the state.

The releases have already begun in some portions of New York including the Utica and Rochester areas.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that he has yet to hear directly from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, but he expects to before the end of the week.

Harder says 42 inmates out of the roughly 300 currently in the Broome County Jail could qualify for release.

He says they’re a mix of those who violated a specific aspect of their parole restrictions and those who are charged with another crime that would not have required cash bail had they not been on parole.

Republican candidate for Congress Claudia Tenney has blasted the process saying that the prisoners, some of them registered sex offenders, are being set free without any regard to their criminal background.

A spokesman for Governor Cuomo responded with the following statement: ‎”These releases were only for technical probation violations, not new offenses. We are fighting a pandemic and now is not a time for petty politics.”