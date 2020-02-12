New York State gets rid of the tax on beer samples

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State is eliminating a tax on beer samples.

Legislation sponsored by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Rachel May discontinued sales tax on tastings provided by craft brewers.

It levels the playing field with wineries whose samples were already tax-free.

The law includes flights of beer up to four 4 ounce tastings.

Kristen Lyons, owner of Binghamton Brewing Co in Johnson City, is a board member of the New York State Brewers Association.

She says the tax exemption is a big help.

“Gives you an opportunity to take that money over time and reinvest it back into the business and back into your employees. Whether you spend it on merch, buying more ingredients, different equipment, anything you can do to help grow the business, every little bit helps. And we appreciate the support of Assemblywoman Lupardo and Senator May to help make this a reality,” says Lyons.

Lyons says flights are an important source of revenue for craft breweries.