New York State gets rid of the tax on beer samples

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State is eliminating a tax on beer samples.

Legislation sponsored by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Rachel May discontinued sales tax on tastings provided by craft brewers.

It levels the playing field with wineries whose samples were already tax-free.

The law includes flights of beer up to four 4 ounce tastings.

Kristen Lyons, owner of Binghamton Brewing Co in Johnson City, is a board member of the New York State Brewers Association.

She says the tax exemption is a big help.

“Gives you an opportunity to take that money over time and reinvest it back into the business and back into your employees. Whether you spend it on merch, buying more ingredients, different equipment, anything you can do to help grow the business, every little bit helps. And we appreciate the support of Assemblywoman Lupardo and Senator May to help make this a reality,” says Lyons.

Lyons says flights are an important source of revenue for craft breweries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now