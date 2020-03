BINGHAMTON, NY – As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state, Governor Cuomo has released updated numbers.

There are now 950 cases in the state, 221 newly reported in the last 24 hours.

Delaware county has 1, Tioga county has 1 and Chenango County has none.

Broome County also has none, however Governor Cuomo is leaving his report as having one case.

The college student who contracted the virus is from Broome County, but was going to school in Albany County where he is in quarantine.