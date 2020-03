COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state.

Governor Cuomo’s office reports the state is now dealing with 37,258 cases, as opposed to the 30,811 from yesterday, a 6,717 case increase.

Cuomo has Broome rising to 16 cases.

Chenango County remains at 3 cases, with Delaware increasing to 7.

Tioga County is at 2 cases.