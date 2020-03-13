New York State bans large gatherings

ALBANY, NY – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Cuomo announced new occupancy restrictions in New York State.

News Channel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has a breakdown of the new policies.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, New York State has put density reduction measures into place.

Under Governor Cuomo’s executive order, there can be no large gatherings or events where more than 500 people are anticipated to attend for at least 30 days.

((Governor Cuomo, Governor))

From 0 to 500 we’re reducing the occupancy by 50%

So 50% of your seated capacity is the new capacity for a facility.

The order includes restaurants and bars.

The Governor’s Secretary says that if businesses that don’t comply can receive fines or get shut down.

And, enforcement will take place on a local level.

However, extra precautions for nursing homes are being taken in regards to visitors.

((Governor Cuomo, Governor))

This means no visitors in a nursing home which sounds very difficult, but look you don’t need, if you care about someone in a nursing home the last thing you want is to endanger them … we’ll leave it up to the facilities if there are exigent circumstances.

The Governor says they are also discussing what to do about casinos.