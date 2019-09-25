Homer Brink had a special visitor for New York School Breakfast Day Wednesday morning

ENDWELL N.Y – Some Homer Brink students had a special visitor for breakfast Wednesday morning.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball marked New York School Breakfast Day with a visit to the elementary school in Endwell.

The school has adopted breakfast in the classroom where the school day begins with a free meal for everyone, regardless of income.

Today, students received french toast sticks and New York State milk.

Broome-Tioga BOCES Registered Dietician Julie Raway says it’s important to start the school day off right.

“They get breakfast together, they get to learn together, they also share a meal together which is so important because a lot of times the mornings are so rushed trying to get your kids to school, so to be able to sit down with their classmates and their teacher and really enjoy a delicious meal,” says Raway.

Ball also learned about the students’ efforts growing produce in the Maine-Endwell School District’s Spartan Garden, and he visited a class that made its own maple syrup last school year.

Broome-Tioga BOCES schools participate in the New York Thursdays program, using more ingredients grown and produced in New York State.