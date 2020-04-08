New York reaches highest death number in one day, flags to be flown at half staff

ALBANY – While New Yorkers are flattening the curve successfully, Wednesday’s briefing by Governor Cuomo brought some very bad news.

The death rate in New York is climbing.

The governor is reporting an additional 779 deaths on Tuesday continuing the trend of the raising death count.

Flags will be flown at half staff in remembrance of the victims.

Additionally, the governor announced all New Yorkers can vote by absentee ballot on June 23rd.

The governor warns that we are not through the crisis, and that while it’s good news the curve is flattening, if we were to resume life as usual the numbers would once again climb.